Odisha Bhawan opens in Chennai

Those from Odisha planning to visit Chennai will no longer have trouble finding comfortable accommodation at a reasonable rate.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating Odisha Bhawan at Velachery in Chennai on Tuesday | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Those from Odisha planning to visit Chennai will no longer have trouble finding comfortable accommodation at a reasonable rate. Odisha Bhawan, the official guest house of Odisha Government in Chennai, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday. Naveen will also attend the roadshow of ‘Make In Odisha’ Conclave in Chennai on Wednesday.

“With the completion of this facility, we have created an institution that will provide a platform for engagement between Odisha and Tamil Nadu,” said Naveen while speaking at the event adding that Chennai is one of the most important metropolises in the country that attracts large number of Odias for employment and business. “This facility will not only provide accommodation, but also showcase the art and culture of Odisha and facilitate public relation activities in the State,” he said.

The guest house is a symbol signifying increased presence of Odia visitors, students and medical tourists in Tamil Nadu. The complex having 16 double-bed rooms and five suites has come up at a cost of `22 crore. There is an auditorium having seating capacity of over 300 people. The Bhawan is located on Velachery-Tambaram Main Road in Pallikaranai.

This will be the fifth official guest house of the State Government outside Odisha. There are Odisha Bhavan and Odisha Nivas in New Delhi while Utkal Bhavan serves the needs of people going to Calcutta. The Odisha Bhavan in Mumbai has eight rooms for cancer patients, and 20 rooms and two dormitories for the general public.

The foundation stone for the Odisha Bhawan was laid in May 2012 by Naveen in the presence of then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister  J Jayalalithaa. Naveen had pointed out that Odisha and Tamil Nadu share a rich and glorious tradition. The two States have dance forms which leave a distinct mark in the minds of people throughout the world, he said.

