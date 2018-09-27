Home States Tamil Nadu

12 foreigners secured, later released by TN forest officers for climbing Annamalaiyar hills in Tiruvannamalai

The foreigners, seven men and five women from Lithuania in Europe, had come to Tiruvannamalai district two days ago as part of their trip to India after reportedly visiting Haridwar.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Maha Deepam atop the Annamalaiyar Hills in Tiruvannamalai. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: 12 foreigners on Thursday were secured by Tiruvannamalai district forest officers for climbing Annamalaiyar hills against the restrictions that do not allow public to climb up the hill as per the prohibitions of the forest department in the district.

On Thursday morning around 3.30 am, the foreigners had begun climbing the mountain reportedly through a route near Kandha Ashram. Upon getting information about the unpermitted climbing, district forest personnel sent a team and secured the foreigners, while they were climbing half way, at around 5.30 am.

“We warned the tourists and sent them back. As most of the tourists are not aware of local laws and restrictions, they fall prey to local agents who manipulate and extract money from the tourists. We have also issued warnings to agents not to indulge in such unscrupulous activities,” said Kiruba Shankar, District forest Officer (DFO), Tiruvannamalai. A board has also been kept in the entrance to the mountain, informing public that climbing the hill is unlawful.

Prohibition to climb Annamalaiyar hills would be lifted, with restrictions, only during Karthigai dheepam festival during which the district administration gives restricted access to devotees and public to the top the hill, along with priests to lit Maha deepam atop the holy hill.

The rest of the year, public is strictly not allowed to climb up the hill, said Shankar adding that strict action would be taken against people who climb the hill, and that includes arrest as well.

It may be recalled that in the fag end of July this year, a Russian tourist was stranded atop the hill, and was later rescued by a police team.

