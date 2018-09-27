Home States Tamil Nadu

4 kg gold found in lockers of RTO’s wife

The taint on RTO Babu’s name seems to be getting murkier by the day.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:31 AM

Gold bars

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The taint on RTO Babu’s name seems to be getting murkier by the day. The DVAC officials conducted audit of the official’s bank accounts and on Wednesday alone recovered 4 kg gold from bank lockers registered under his wife’s name.

A senior DVAC official said that from 10.20 am DSP Devanathan and inspectors Ezhilarasi, Vijayadas, Moorthy and Sudharani examined Babu’s wife Mangayarkarasi’s accounts at City Union Bank in Manjakuppam and at Thirupathiripuliyur SBI branch.

A few days ago one Muthukumar approached Babu to obtain a fitness certificate for his tourist vehicle and Babu allegedly demanded Rs 25,000. The next day, DVAC officials raided his house and seized nearly Rs 30 lakh and 200 sovereigns gold among other things.

