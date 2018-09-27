Activist Mugilan released on conditional bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Environmental activist RS Mugilan has been released from the Madurai Central Prison on conditional bail, on Wednesday.

Nearly 17 cases were pending against him, including 13 cases related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. The court has directed him to sign at the Karur District Court at 10 am daily, until further order from the court. He was arrested on September 18, 2017, and remanded in Palayamkottai and Madurai Prisons.

Mugilan said that he was transferred to Madurai Prison on July 2 and lodged in a cell that had not been maintained for years. When he mentioned this to MDMK leader Vaiko, he took the issue to officials in the court, he said. “Days before the judges were to visit the jail, the prison administration cleaned the premises by engaging prisoners.

The remand cells are the worst,” he said. The food facility in the jail was also poor, compared to the Palayamkottai prison, Mugilan said. “There was no physical torture in the prison, but the mental torture was there,” he stated. He claimed that the officials make the cells comfortable for the prisoners who give a bribe. He further said that despite being aware that conducting a hunger strike inside the prison was an offence, he had done so twice.