Home States Tamil Nadu

Contract recipients not CM’s close relatives: AG Vijay Narayan

The AG also submitted there was no violation of the guidelines framed by World Bank for award of contracts of the road projects.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Narayan, the new Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, who has replaced R Muthukumaraswamy after the latter’s resignation | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recipients of the contracts for laying road projects are not close relatives of the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and hence, there is nothing wrong in assigning the work to them, Advocate-General (AG) Vijay Narayan told Justice A D Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

When arguments on a petition from R S Bharathi, organising secretary of DMK, resumed, the AG submitted that the contracts are not awarded to close relatives of the Chief Minister. They are distant relatives not within the family and they had been in the profession since 1991.

The petition alleged rampant corruption in the award of six major road-laying projects and prayed for a directive to DV&AC to file a charge-sheet on Bharathi’s complaint against the Chief Minister.  

The AG also submitted there was no violation of the guidelines framed by World Bank for award of contracts of the road projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Narayan Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours