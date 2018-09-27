Contract recipients not CM’s close relatives: AG Vijay Narayan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recipients of the contracts for laying road projects are not close relatives of the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and hence, there is nothing wrong in assigning the work to them, Advocate-General (AG) Vijay Narayan told Justice A D Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

When arguments on a petition from R S Bharathi, organising secretary of DMK, resumed, the AG submitted that the contracts are not awarded to close relatives of the Chief Minister. They are distant relatives not within the family and they had been in the profession since 1991.

The petition alleged rampant corruption in the award of six major road-laying projects and prayed for a directive to DV&AC to file a charge-sheet on Bharathi’s complaint against the Chief Minister.

The AG also submitted there was no violation of the guidelines framed by World Bank for award of contracts of the road projects.