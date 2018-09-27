Home States Tamil Nadu

Do not arrest farmers protesting peacefully against GEC: Madras High Court

The bench said that the State police machinery should refrain from taking the extreme step of arresting the farmers.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam protest against Chennai-Salem expressway project, at the bus stand in Salem on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to refrain from arresting farmers who peacefully protest against the acquisition of their lands for the eight-way Chennai-Salem expressway project.

The division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhuavani Subbaroyan gave the direction when a batch of writ petitions from the farmers challenging the acquisition of their lands for the project came up for further hearing on Wednesday. The bench said that the State police machinery should refrain from taking the extreme step of arresting the farmers.

In the guise of staging agitations, some elements may indulge in destructive activities. The police are expected to know the difference between genuine agitators and the other elements and refrain from indiscriminately making the arrests, the court said. Arresting genuine protestors for expressing their democratic views should be avoided, the bench added.

Ten arrested for signature campaign

In Salem, 10 members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam were detained for organising a signature campaign at the bus stand against the proposed expressway. The Sangam had announced that they will 10 lakh signatures from the public towards a petition against the project and hand it over to the chief minister.

