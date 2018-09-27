Goondas Act: Accused challenge detention

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a batch of habeas corpus petitions from the family members of six accused in the minor girl gang rape case at Ayanavaram, challenging their detention under Goondas Act.

According to one of the petitioners, Premavathi, her husband Sukumaran (60), one of the 17 accused, was arrested in connection with the gang rape case by All Women Police Station at Ayanavaram, on July 15 last. While he was in judicial custody, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner detained him under Goondas Act on September 5 . Hence, the present petition.

Petitioner contended that the order detaining her husband under the Act was illegal and arbitrary. No substantial material were placed before the detaining authority before passing the order. The grounds of detention and other details were not furnished to the accused in time, the petitioner said.