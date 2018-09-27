Inspector to pay the price if history sheets not reviewed regularly

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that it is the duty of the police to keep reviewing the history sheets regularly to ensure that those who are no longer required to be retained in the list are removed, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said that compensation should be given to the victims by recovering it from the salary of the police inspector concerned if he fails to do so.

Passing orders on a batch of petitions, Justice N Anand Venkatesh noted that retaining someone on the history sheet involves the dignity and public image of the persons concerned that are guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“The police are not realising that the purpose of opening a history sheet is to keep a check on the hardened and habitual criminals in order to maintain peace in the society,” the judge said.

Pointing out at the Manivanan vs State case represented by the Collector of Coimbatore and others cases, the judge said that though the court had already given such instructions in the judgment, the situation had not improved.

The pattern that is seen in all these cases is that the police seemed to be adopting the practice of registering FIR against the persons under Sections 109 and 110 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), just to open the history sheet and fail to make changes in it, the judge said.

“This court wants to make it clear that in all future cases, where the retention of the name of a person in history sheet becomes a subject matter of challenge, if it is found that the name of the person has been retained without any justification and is in contravention with Police Standing Order (PSO) Numbers 746 to 748 and the guidelines given by this court, compensation should be granted to the victims and the same would be directed to be recovered from the monthly salary of the Inspector of Police in whose station the history sheet is being maintained,” the judge pointed out.

Further the court directed the Director General of Police, Chennai and the Inspector Generals of Police of various zones, to sensitise the police personnel with regard to opening and closing of history sheets.