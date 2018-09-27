Lift bathing ban at two ghats: arjun sampath arjun sampath

Home States Tamil Nadu

Lift bathing ban at two ghats: arjun sampath

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A day after the members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) submitted a petition to Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, seeking permission to hold Thamirabarani Mahapushkaram festival at  Kurukuthurai and Thaipoosa Mandapam, the president of the party Arjun Sampath urged Collector Shilpa P Satish to lift the ban imposed on the two spots.  He also appealed the political parties to refrain from politicising the festival.

Addressing newspersons, Arjun Sampath, who was accompanied by party’s district president S Udayar said that the organising the festival was right of the Hindus. Saying that nearly 50 lakh devotees would throng the southern district during the 10-day festival, Arjun requested the State and Union governments to allot `100 crore and to make elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

“While we have been urging the authorities to earmark fund for the festival, some political parties are petitioning against the conduct of festival. Even DMK leader Stalin’s wife participated in Cauvery Pushkaram and the festival reflects our tradition. Allocation of `100 crore will help develop infrastructure and tourism in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi,” he said adding that they had already moved the court on the issue.

The authorities have imposed a ban on conduct the festival at two spots in Thamirabarani river claiming that the current would be strong at the spots as it would be discharged from the reservoirs during the month of festival.

Decision after talks, says Collector
Responding to demands seeking to revoke bathing ban on at two spots, Collector Shilpa P Satish said that appropriate action would be taken after convening a meeting with officials of revenue as well as police. The Collector reiterated that the ban was to ensure the safety of the devotees

