Notice ordered on plea against teachers’ poll duty

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice on a writ petition praying for a directive to the authorities concerned not to assign election duty to teachers working in municipal schools.

Madras High Court (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

Justice R Mahadevan ordered notice, returnable in two weeks, to the State Election Commissioner, Tiruvallur Collector and three others, when a writ petition from C Sivabakkyam and M Muthumeena came up before him on Wednesday.

Petitioners contended that their teaching work and other academic activities would be badly affected if they are assigned election duty. The teachers have been asked to prepare electoral rolls by making additions and deletions and to man polling booths.  Every teacher has been allotted an area consisting of thousands of houses for verification of electoral rolls with directions to submit a report within the stipulated time.

The petitioners and others working in municipal schools were subjected to additional works in the name of election works and thereby they were subjected to serious hardship and sufferings.

The primary duty of the teachers is to teach students and carry out other related academic activities, apart from administrative duties assigned to them, the petitioners said and added that insisting them to engage in election work would affect the interests of students. Asking them to do field work after school hours, would also pose danger to their safety and security, petitioners said.

Affecting work?
