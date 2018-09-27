Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea against godman’s appointment binned

Rejecting the lower court order, the judge allowed the petition of Nithyanandha.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has struck down the order of a lower court that allowed the petitions of two devotees who challenged the appointment of the controversial self-styled Godman Nithyanandha as the Junior pontiff of Madurai Aathinam Mutt.

Passing the order on the petition filed by Rajasekaran alias Nithyananda, Justice M V Muralidaran observed that a suit (in the lower court) under Section 59 had to be filed either by the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Commissioner or by any two or more persons having interest and having obtained the consent in writing of the commissioner.

“However in the case on hand, admittedly no such sanction from the commissioner appears to be obtained by the respondents. Thus this court finds that the plaint on hand is liable to be struck down for want of compliance of mandatory provision of Section 59 HR & CE Act, 1959,” the judge said.

Further, Section 59 of HR & CE Act, 1959 being a protective measure to shield a religious mutt from unjustified litigations, the judge said that the court found that the above provision could not be overlooked or disregarded and consequently found the case filed in lower court liable to be rejected for want of compliance with Section 59 of HR & CE Act, 1959. Rejecting the lower court order, the judge allowed the petition of Nithyanandha.

