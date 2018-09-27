Prove corruption charges in court, Stalin tells EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to the attack launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on the DMK, accusing the party of indulging in corruption in construction of the new secretariat building, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday challenged him to prove the charges in an appropriate court of law.

“No one will get frightened with your threats. If you can accuse the DMK (of corruption), go and prove it in the court,” Stalin said in a statement. He flayed the Chief Minister and his party colleagues for indulging in trivial act of hurling corruption charges against the DMK and trying to extract political mileage from the issue of Eelam Tamils.

Throwing posers to Palaniswami, Stalin questioned why the AIADMK government had remained quiet all these days if DMK had indulged in corruption during its regime and asked who barred them from prosecuting the party.

The Leader of Opposition said the reputation of Tamil Nadu had touched a low, following raids conducted at the Secretariat, DGP’s premises and residences of Ministers.

Referring to the AIADMK’s protest over the Eelam issue, he ridiculed it, saying it was for the first time that a ruling party was launching stir against an opposition party and noted that DMK had been raising the Eelam issue since 1956.