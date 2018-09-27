Registered documents dating back to 1865 to be made available online soon

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Your copy of registered documents dating as far back as 1865 will soon be available with a click of the mouse. This comes after the State government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 89.17 crore for scanning registered documents from 1865 to July 5, 2009 as part of digitization and microfilming of records maintained by the registration department. The digitalisation of the documents registered from July 6, 2009 has already been done.

Inspector-General of Registration J Kumaragurubaran told Express that once the documents are scanned and stored digitally, people need not visit sub-registrar offices for their copies.

“They can simply apply it online and get it,” he said. Interestingly, for accessing the copy of the document online from the scanned images, one will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per page.

The GO was passed after Inspector General of Registration sought government’s administrative and financial sanction for funds to scan registered documents.

A Government Order stated that while the administrative sanction is given for Rs 89.17 crore, financially Rs 35.67 crore will be sanctioned for 2018-19 for scanning the documents.

The tenders to scan the documents are likely to be floated subject to conditions by the government that the documents scanned by sub-registrars should be in good quality.

The GO also mandates the deputy inspector-general of registration to carry out five per cent super check and submit progress report based on which the Inspector General will release the sum to the person who bags the tender. The scanning work will have to be done with the existing staff and no contract staff will be sanctioned to execute the work.

For easy access

A government order stated that while the administrative sanction is given for Rs 89.17 crore, financially Rs 35.67 crore will be sanctioned for 2018-19 for scanning the documents

The tenders to scan the documents are likely to be floated, subject to conditions by the government that the documents scanned should be in good quality

Once the documents are stored digitally, people need not visit sub-registrar offices

For accessing copy of document online, one will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per page