Rs 13.72 lakh worth gutka seized in Kovai, godown owner arrested

The officials sealed the shop and cancelled its license.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Based on a tip-off, Coimbatore Rural police seized a total of 2,350 kilograms of gutka products worth Rs 13.72 lakh from a go-down near Chettipalayam in Annur on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday night. The police have arrested one person and are on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the incident.

Based on a tip-off, Annur Inspector Venkatesan with his team raided a godown in Balaji Garden near Chettipalayam and found huge bundles of banned gutka products. They seized 18 kinds of gutka products with a total worth of `13.72 lakh.

Subsequently, police summoned the owner of the godown, K Santhakumar(38) and inquired into the matter. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that two other persons namely Patturajan of Ganapathy and Thanga Singh of Vinayagapuram in Saravanampatty rented out the godown from Santhakumar to store their grocery items.

“For the past four months, they have been using the godowns only to store grocery items. But later, loads of gutka and pan masala were brought and stored here from nearby State,” police said.

Police have secured Santhakumar and are in search of the two more accused who are absconding.
“Patturajan and Thanga Singh are believed to be whole sale dealers of gutka and pan masala products. After, we effected strict checking across the city, they recently changed the location to store the banned items,” police said.

Further, the police said that they would know more about the network only after arresting the duo. Police have booked the trio under Section 7 and 2(ii) of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003, read with Sections 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink), 328(Theft), read with 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Apart from seizing the gutka products, police have also seized a luxury car and a two-wheeler from the godown. Further investigation is on.

82kg gutka products seized from grocery shop in Salem

Food Safety officials seized 82 kg of banned gutka products from a grocery shop in Dadagapatti of Salem district on Wednesday. During the search at the shop of one Eshwara Lal, it was found that gutka products were hidden in three bags at roof top of the shop. The officials sealed the shop and cancelled its license.

From outside State?
Police said that for the past four months, the duo had been using the godown only to store grocery items. But later, loads of gutka and pan masala were brought and stored here from nearby State. Police have booked them under various sections of IPC

