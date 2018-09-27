Trekking rules discussed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday discussed the modalities to evolve and implement rules to regulate trekking by trained and amateur adventurers.

The meeting also discussed the legal issues relating to implementation of trekking rules to be issued soon, sources said.

They said the suggestions made by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra in his report on Kurangani tragedy also came up for consideration.

Senior ministers, including Dindigul C Seenivasan (Forests), and top officials, including Additional Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, attended the meeting.

A wild fire broke out in Kurangani hills in Theni district in March this year snuffing out more than 20 lives. Following this, the government has initiated several measures to regulate trekking.