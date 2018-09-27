Home States Tamil Nadu

Trekking rules discussed

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday discussed the modalities to evolve and implement rules to regulate trekking by trained and amateur adventurers.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Minister P Thangamani handing over a cheque towards dividend to the government from Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

The meeting also discussed the legal issues relating to implementation of trekking rules to be   issued soon, sources said.

The meeting also discussed the legal issues relating to implementation of trekking rules to be   issued soon, sources said.

They said the suggestions made by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra in his report on Kurangani tragedy also came up for consideration.

Senior ministers, including Dindigul C Seenivasan (Forests), and top officials, including Additional Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, attended the meeting.

A wild fire broke out in Kurangani hills in Theni district in March this year snuffing out more than 20 lives. Following this, the government has initiated several measures to regulate trekking.

