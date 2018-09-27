Home States Tamil Nadu

‘VAO’s’ chat with sand smuggler goes viral

He was even posted here after undergoing departmental punishment,” the tahsildar added.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: An audio clip, alleged to be a conversation between Soraiyur Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a sand smuggler over phone, that has gone viral allegedly reveals the unholy nexus between the official and sand smugglers.

Vishwanathan, the VAO of Soraiyur of Arcot taluk, and Bhanu, a suspected sand smuggler, are allegedly the participants of the conversation. Recently, the public had accused Bhanu of smuggling sand, and police had registered a case against him. Upon knowing this, Bhanu had apparently contacted Vishwanathan over phone. Sources said, during the conversation, the recording of which is said to have gone viral, Bhanu asked the VAO whether he had spoken with the tahsildar about cancelling the case against him. However, the VAO replied saying he would take care of the issue, and advised Bhanu to avoid public appearance for a few days. When Bhanu sought the identities of those who filed the case against him, Vishwanathan revealed the names of the four persons, added sources.

Meanwhile, Vishwanathan has denied conversing with the accused sand smuggler.
Arcot tahsildar Sumathi told Express, “We had received a petition from public during a grievance redressal meeting, accusing Vishwanathan of colluding with sand smugglers. I reviewed the petition and have forwarded it to the Revenue Divisional Officer.” “Vishwanathan was earlier suspended from services after he reportedly took bribe. He was even posted here after undergoing departmental punishment,” the tahsildar added.

