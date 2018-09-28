12 Lithuanians stopped while climbing hill

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The forest department officials on Thursday stopped 12 Lithuanians, who were climbing Annamalaiyar hills, despite restrictions.

Public have been restricted from climbing the hill as per the prohibitions of the forest department.

The tourists - seven men and five women - had come to the district two days ago as part of their trip to India after reportedly visiting Haridwar and other places in the North.

On Thursday morning around 3.30 am, they began climbing the hill reportedly through a route near Kandha Ashram. Based on information, a team of district forest personnel arrived at the spot and stopped them while they were half way up, at around 5.30 am.

“We warned the tourists and let them off. As most of the tourists are not aware of local laws, they fall prey to local agents who manipulate and extract money from the tourists. We have also issued warnings to agents not to indulge in such activities,” said Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer (DFO). A board announcing that climbing the hill is unlawful has also been kept at the entrance to the mountain, he added.

While climbing the mountain has been prohibited for most parts of the year, the prohibition is lifted, with some restrictions, during Karthigai Deepam festival, Kiruba said.

At that time, the district administration gives restricted access to devotees and public to the top of the hill, and priests are allowed to lit Mahadeepam atop the hill, he said and warned of strict action including arrest against those found climbing the hill. In July, a stranded Russian was rescued from the hill by police.