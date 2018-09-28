Home States Tamil Nadu

Discharge into Cauvery increased

The volume of water discharged into the Cauvery from upper anaicut has been increased following the plugging of breach and seepage in the regulator in the Kollidam side.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery in full spate at Palar on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border | S Udayshankar

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY : The volume of water discharged into the Cauvery from upper anaicut has been increased following the plugging of breach and seepage in the regulator in the Kollidam side. With almost the entire inflow being discharged into the Cauvery, the river is back its majestic best with water touching the banks. 
Officials from the Agriculture and PWD departments are conducting regular inspections across the district to evaluate irrigation issues.

TP Ganesan, Executive Engineer, River Conservancy Division, said the discharge from Mettur dam has been increased to 22,000 cusecs recently from 20,750 cusecs. Currently, 21,174 cusecs is being realised in Mukkombu, of which 19,974 cusecs is released into Cauvery and 400 cusecs into the Kollidam, he said adding the discharge may be altered to suit farmers requirements.
Paulraj, Joint director of Agriculture department, Tiruchy, said paddy transplantation in the district has been completed on 540 hectares and work is likely to gather pace now that water has started flowing in the Cauvery. “Since water is likely to be available throughout the samba season this year, we expect many more farmers to take up transplanting works. We expect to cover at least one lakh acres this samba season,” he added.

Kaundampatti R Subramaniam, farmer and deputy secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, however, contradicted the claims. “Though the PWD is releasing about 420 cusecs in the canals for irrigation, due to improper maintenance and excessive usage of motors to suck out water from Mayanur barrage canal, farmers in tail-end areas get minimal water for irrigation. Whatever water is realised is insufficient, leaving about 10,000 acres in Thayanur at the risk of going barren.” 
He added that PWD and agri-department officials should inspect the banks of Mayanur canal right till the tail end to curb illegal use of motors and to ensure all farmers get water for irrigation.
‘Hike in fertiliser price’

Farmers taking part in the monthly grievance redress meeting alleged that price of fertilizer has increased and appealed to the State government to supply fertilizers at subsidised rates. Several farmers told L Nirmal Raj, District collector who chaired the meeting, that in some places for the rate of 50 kg of fertilizer traders were giving only 40 kg. P S Masilamani, the District secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers association pointed out in many areas the crop has wilted.  “In Irulneeki village alone around 90 acres of crops wilted due to non-availability of water”, he said.  

Masilamani wanted supply of free seeds to farmers who lost their crop after sowing and also payment of subsidy for ploughing.  He also complained that the Village Administrative officers have been refusing to issue cultivation certificate to those who were cultivating on temple,  trust lands. Due to this the cultivators could not access the bank loan and insure their crops, he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water discharge Cauvery Kollidam side

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting