Energy Secretary, Tangedco chairman summoned by Madras HC

Published: 28th September 2018 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the Secretary of State Energy department and Chairman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to appear before it on Friday (September 28) to explain the alleged ‘backing down’ of power generation through windmills.

“Electricity has become very essential and without the same human life cannot be led. No one can think of life without electricity even for 10 minutes. When such is the position, the government should have been careful enough to see that all precautionary steps are taken to see that the power supply is not interrupted and sufficient supply is made to the citizens,” Justice N Kirubakaran said.

The two should explain as to whether there is any shortage of electricity in the State, shortage of coal in thermal power stations and the steps taken to improve the storage. They should also state the reasons for not putting in use wind energy and whether it is true that many wind energy generators had shifted their units to other States. If so, how many of them had moved out of the State, the judge asked.

The judge was passing interim orders on a writ petition from Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association at Dindigul alleging that TANGEDCO was backing down from using wind energy, deliberately.
Denying the allegations, the State submitted there is no backing down. If at all there was any backing down, it was only due to unavoidable circumstances such as ensuring grid safety.

