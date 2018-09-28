Ensure cleanliness to rail passengers:Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The HC has indicted the GM of SR for not providing minimum cleanliness to passengers.

When the GM and other higher officials are leading a luxurious life at the cost of passengers and receiving higher salaries with perquisites and other facilities, they should ensure at least the minimum level of cleanliness to passengers, who are the masters, Justice S M Subramaniyam said.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from city-based Premier Garments Processing to quash an order dated April 9 last of the Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway, Salem, which cancelled the letter of acceptance issued in favour of the firm with regard to cleaning and washing bedsheets and supply of bed rolls.

“If the chambers of the GM or higher officials are maintained in a luxurious manner, at least the minimum level of cleanliness must be provided to passengers, who all are paying to the Railways and travelling. From and out of the revenue earned, the Railways are functioning and the officials are receiving salary. Thus, they are accountable and answerable to the passengers and the authorities cannot simply shirk their responsibility,” the judge observed.

Protection to life includes provision of decent health-related facilities and good environment to live peacefully and healthily. It is the fundamental right ensured under Article 21 of the Constitution. Every passenger has a right to claim cleanliness at reasonable level, at least as per the norms prescribed by Railways in their rules and regulations. If that is not provided, the competent authorities must be held accountable and there is certainly a personal liability cast on them, the judge said.

The judge referred to unions, which fight for rights of workmen. “When these unions are agitating for the rights of the employees, equally, they have got a duty to ensure that the members of the unions are performing their duties,” the judge said.