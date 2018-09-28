Inquiry panel wound up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the HC on Thursday that the State government has wound up the inquiry panel to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction of Secretariat and Assembly buildings at Omandurar Government Estate in Anna Salai.

Instead, all files and documents so far collected and maintained by the commission, headed by Justice R Reghupathy, have been handed over to the DVAC for further action, the AG told Justice S M Subramaniyam. There is no proposal to revive the commission, he said. The judge said he will pass orders on the issue, probably tomorrow.

Originally, the commission, led by Justice Reghupathy, had issued a set of questionnaire to the then CM M Karunanidhi, under whose rule the buildings were built and declared open in March, 2011.