Panel to conduct counselling for BDS seats as per HC directive

CHENNAI : After the Madras High Court directive, the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, has announced counselling to fill 330 BDS seats in self-financing colleges on September 29 at its office.

The 330 BDS seats were not filled during the counselling earlier this month. In its notification on Thursday, the committee said as per the directive of the Madras High Court to conduct the counselling to fill up 330 BDS seats, those candidates who have not yet applied for BDS session can come with necessary documents to Selection Committee office today (Friday) at 11 am.

Counselling for BDS session for newly applied candidates today and those who have already applied (discontinued, not joined, absentee candidates) and willing to take BDS seats in self- financing dental colleges will be held on September 29 at the committee office at 11 am.

General category UG NEET 2018 candidates who have scored not less than 119 and SC, ST,OBC UG NEET 2018 candidates with a score not less than 96 can apply for counselling.