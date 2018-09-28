Tamil Nadu fishermen assaulted again

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Five fishermen from Nagapattinam were allegedly assaulted and robbed by a gang from Sri Lanka late on Wednesday night. The fishermen, hailing from Vilunthamavadi, said they were assaulted around 11 pm off the coast of Kodiyakkarai.

According to sources, S Hari (25) and four others from Vilunathamavadi, Rajendiran (35), Kalidas (24), Manimaran (32) and Ilamparuthi (23), set off in Ilamparuthi’s fibreglass boat from Vilunthamavadi on Wednesday afternoon.

When they were fishing 19 nautical miles off Kodiyakkarai, three persons in casual clothing appeared in front of them with rifles and swords in Sri Lankan boats. The five said they tried to return but the assailants, allegedly using boats with powerful engines, gave them chase for half a nautical mile and intercepted them. They tried to seize their catch in the boat and when the fishermen resisted, attacked them with ‘sharp objects’.

Rajendran was hacked in the arm and Manimaran bludgeoned on his head. The gang reportedly made off with 50-kg of catch, GPS, battery, torches and mobile phones.

The five fishermen managed to pull themselves together and returned to Vilunthamavadi around 4 am on Thursday. Other fishermen took them to the primary health centre, from where they were referred to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital. A senior medical official said they did not suffer any serious injuries.

Nagapattinam District Revenue Officer V Murugesan assured them of support.

Later in the day, AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran, campaigning in Nagapattinam district, visited the fishers in hospital. On September 5, five boats were robbed of their nets and catch by alleged Sri Lankan assailants.