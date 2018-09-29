Home States Tamil Nadu

Apply and pay online for driving licences in Tamil Nadu from October

Applicants can pay the fee with their debit/credit cards, e-banking services or pay the sum in the nearest SBI branch and produce the receipt at the RTO.

CHENNAI: You can apply and pay for your driving licence online from October 1. Those who want to apply for their driving licences along with the learner's ones can do so through www.parivahan.gov.in/parivahan, according to a transport press release.

Since March 2017, regional transport offices across the state have digitised the licensing process and the State government said the move to enable online applications and payments will further benefit the public.

Applicants can pay the fee with their debit/credit cards, e-banking services or pay the sum in the nearest State Bank of India branch and produce the receipt at the RTO.

Vehicle owners have been able to pay their registration fees and road tax online since 2012. From October 1, they will also be able to complete tasks such as name transfer online, the release said.

