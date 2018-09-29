Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t sanction casual leave on October 4: Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan

Girija Vaidyanathan also directed officials to submit the attendance details of all State government offices by 10.30 a.m., on October 4 .

Published: 29th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS official Girija Vaidyanathan, the second most senior official in the State bureaucracy. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following the decision of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) to stage a ‘mass casual leave protest’ on October 4 to press their long pending demands, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Friday  urged all heads of departments not to sanction casual leave requests from employees on October 4, except for genuine cases, if they prove their genuineness. 

In a letter to all concerned, the Chief Secretary said participation by government servants in strike or in similar activities, affecting the normal functioning of government offices amounts to violation of Rules 20 and 22 of Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973. 

“The absence of any government employee/teacher on October 4 without prior sanction of casual leave shall be treated as unauthorised and as such they are not entitled to the pay and allowances on the basis of the principle ‘No Work No Pay”, the chief secretary said in the communication. 

Girija Vaidyanathan also directed officials to submit the attendance details of all State government offices by 10.30 a.m., on October 4 and the attendance details at the State Secretariat by 10.45 a.m. on that day.

