Is Yercaud becoming unsafe for couples? 

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM : A Recent incident has raised questions about the safety of couples, especially from other districts, who come to visit Yercaud, the “poor man’s Ooty”.Dev (name changed), a 24-year-old from Erode district, came to Yercaud on Wednesday with his partner, of the same age. They stayed in a lodge but as Dev’s consumption of liquor led to a quarrel between them and around 11 pm, the girl left the lodge and went towards the Yercaud bus stand to catch bus to Salem and to leave for home.

When she reached the Ondikadai bus stop, Dev, who had followed, caught up and tried to pacify her. On seeing them quarrel, two autorickshaw drivers came to the spot and asked the girl about it, and allegedly beat up Dev. They allegedly took away his gold ring and cash and made him flee the spot.

Promising to drop the girl at the Salem bus stand, the two allegedly took her in a car. But instead of the bus station, they allegedly took her to another lodge, where Vijayakumar allegedly raped her. In the wee hours of Thursday, he left her at the Salem bus stand.

In the morning, she called Dev and told him what had happened. She then went to the Salem Town All Women police station to register a complaint. Dev went to the Yercaud police and sought action against those responsible. But the Yercaud police allegedly did not register a case. Meanwhile, SP Georgy George came to know about it through mediapersons and some police officials. He instructed ADSP Suriyanarayanan to visit the Yercaud police station. After the ADSP’s inquiry, the case was transferred to the Kondalampatti All Women Police on Thursday night. They booked an auto driver for rape, robbery and criminal intimidation and the other for robbery and criminal intimidation. The were arrested on Friday morning and later remanded.

Meanwhile, the girl was sent for a medical test.

Locals say this is not a one-off case. They claim many couples are apparently sexually abused by drivers and lodge owners. The situation continues because of an alleged nexus between drivers, owners and cops.

Sources claim that many drivers act as agents for lodges. They claim of the `2,000-4,500 rent per night, the drivers get Rs 750-1,000. Only 40-50 of some 400 lodges and resorts in Yercaud are authorised. The rest function illegally, they say.