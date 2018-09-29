MGR’s contemporaries to be honoured at centenary fete valedictory tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Contemporaries of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran will be honoured at the valedictory of his birth centenary celebrations scheduled to be held here on Sunday. Also, a collection of MGR’s speeches in the Assembly and his golden sayings would be released on the occasion.An official release here said film actors, directors, producers, playback singers, music directors, lyricists, screenplay writers, cinematographers, costume designers, dance masters and others who had worked with MGR would be honoured by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on the occasion.

A portrait of MGR would be unveiled at the dais while the Chief Minister would release a souvenir.

So far, the birth centenary of MGR was celebrated in 31 districts and participating in them, the Chief Minister had inaugurated 2,357 works completed at a cost of `5,140.18 crore and laid foundation for 3,214 new works to be implemented at an estimated cost of `5,747.24 crore. The Chief Minister also distributed welfare works to the tune of `5,464.79 crore to 8,26,392 beneficiaries. Besides, he made 547 new announcements for 31 districts.

The valedictory of this birth centenary celebrations will be presided over by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and many others will speak about the contributions made by MGR to Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion, an exhibition will be organised to highlight the achievements of MGR, his life history, his services to the people. Apart from these, 31 key departments of the State government will showcase the achievements and welfare schemes being implemented for the people. Meanwhile, DMK treasurer Durai Murugan said in Vellore that his party would not take part in the celebrations. However, earlier in the day, Thambidurai, talking to reporters at Karur, said the DMK should participate in the celebrations considering the friendship between MGR and the late president of DMK, M Karunanidhi.

Solatium to kin of electrocution victims

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday granted a solatium of `3 lakh to each of the families of 14 persons who lost their lives due to electric shock in recent days in various districts. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families