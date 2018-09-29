Home States Tamil Nadu

MGR’s contemporaries to be honoured at centenary fete valedictory tomorrow

Contemporaries of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran will be honoured at the valedictory of his birth centenary celebrations scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran or MGR.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Contemporaries of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran will be honoured at the valedictory of his birth centenary celebrations scheduled to be held here on Sunday. Also, a collection of MGR’s speeches in the Assembly and his golden sayings would be released on the occasion.An official release here said film actors, directors, producers, playback singers, music directors, lyricists, screenplay writers, cinematographers, costume designers, dance masters and others who had worked with MGR would be honoured by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on the occasion. 

A portrait of MGR would be unveiled at the dais while the Chief Minister would release a souvenir. 
So far, the birth centenary of MGR was celebrated in 31 districts and participating in them, the Chief Minister had inaugurated 2,357 works completed at a cost of `5,140.18 crore and laid foundation for 3,214 new works to be implemented at an estimated cost of `5,747.24 crore. The Chief Minister also distributed welfare works to the tune of `5,464.79 crore to 8,26,392 beneficiaries. Besides, he made 547 new announcements for 31 districts. 

The valedictory of this birth centenary celebrations will be presided over by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and many others will speak about the contributions made by MGR to Tamil Nadu. 

On the occasion, an exhibition will be organised to highlight the achievements of MGR, his life history, his services to the people. Apart from these, 31 key departments of the State government will showcase the achievements and welfare schemes being implemented for the people. Meanwhile, DMK treasurer Durai Murugan said in Vellore that his party would not take part in the celebrations. However, earlier in the day, Thambidurai, talking to reporters at Karur, said the DMK should participate in the celebrations considering the friendship between MGR and the late president of DMK, M Karunanidhi.

Solatium to kin of electrocution victims
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday granted a solatium of `3 lakh to each of the families of 14 persons who lost their lives due to electric shock in recent days in various districts. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MG Ramachandran MGR’s contemporaries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai