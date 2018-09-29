Home States Tamil Nadu

Order on bail pleas of tainted assistant professor Nirmala Devi, aide reserved

Published: 29th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:58 AM

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved orders on the bail petitions filed by the suspended assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai  Nirmala Devi and her aide Murugan, who were accused of attempting to lure college girls to extend sexual favours to ‘higher university officials’.

When the petitions came up for hearing before Justice G K Ilanthirayan, Advocate Lajapathi Roy who appeared for Murugan, Assistant Professor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) who was arrested on charges of aiding Nirmala into luring the college girls, argued that he had been implicated deliberately to save the real culprits.

Strongly denying the counter arguments of the prosecution that stated that Nirmala Devi lured the girls for the extending favours to Murugan and co-accused Karuppasamy, advocate Roy pointed out that none of the witness statements produced by the prosecution against Murugan indicate that he was involved in the offence.

Stating that Murugan neither has the power nor the money to engage in such an offence, the advocate prayed the Court to release him on bail imposing stringent conditions, if needed.Meanwhile, Nirmala Devi submitted in her petition that she was innocent and a law abiding citizen. Citing that the investigation of the case by the CB-CID is now over, she sought bail by stating that she is ready to abide by any stringent conditions imposed by the Court.

However, Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian opposed the bail applications saying that sufficient evidences were available to prove the involvement of the accused persons in the offence and pointed out the call records and text messages exchanged between the accused persons.

