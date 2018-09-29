Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, an app for Chennai's MTC travellers to track their bus

Proposals are being invited for building this mobile application and website.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Good news for MTC commuters. By the beginning of 2019, the bus travellers in Chennai will get an app which will track the bus they want to board and tell them the time it will reach the bus stop.

The Institute of Road Transport (IRT) and the State Transport Department are helping the MTC develop a mobile application - Locate and Access my Bus (LAMB) and a dedicated website to help commuters in the state which will show the position of their bus in real-time.

Official sources said teams from state transport undertakings have already coded the geo position of all the nearly 1,50,000 bus stops across Tamil Nadu. These are currently serviced by 22,000 buses across the State. This will serve as the backbone of the application to be built for commuters.

Tracking the live position of the bus across the state, seeing the schedule of various buses of any bus station, searching specific bus routes operated by the various STU’s, seeing the estimated time of arrival of any bus to the accuracy level of less than a minute are some of the key uses of this mobile app.
The user will be able to plan the entire journey from door to door (i.e the directions will include the walking distance between the residence and the nearest stop).   The system will present both fastest and cheapest option depending on the parameters chosen by the commuter.

The application will be common for the entire Tamil Nadu, but loaded on the map section based on the geography of the user like many other Location Based Apps like Swiggy and Ola. The App and Website will be bilingual (both Tamil and English). In view of the safety of the users, an SOS panel will be embedded in the App so that the user can alert his / her position to predefined contacts in case of emergency.

All the above will help transport department and State transport corporations to perform better route rationalisation and plan the bus network better aligned to the changing needs of citizens. This data will also help STUs to visualise their operations and optimise their schedules to reduce bus bunching and increase occupancy ratio.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mobile application Locate and Access my Bus Institute of Road Transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead