Trauma care centre opened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin inaugurated a Emergency Care Centre at the Government Hospital in Mamallapuram on Friday. Emergency Care Centre that functions under 108 ambulance service is a five-bedded facility with colour coding for treatment of trauma emergency cases.

The victims will be triaged by paramedics before being transported for treatment. One dedicated medical officer and three trained paramedical staff will be posted at the centre.