28 AIADMK workers injured in bus collision in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

VILLUPURAM: Twenty-eight AIADMK workers, proceeding to MGR centenary event in Chennai, were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with another vehicle at nearby Aasanur Sunday, police said.

The driver of the omni bus, coming from Ramanathapuram district, suddenly lost control of the vehicle and hit the other bus.

All the injured were admitted to a government hospital, they said.