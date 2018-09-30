Auctioned government vehicles to get new registration numbers

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Auctioned government vehicles will not be allowed to use the old registration numbers with the letter ‘G’, from now on. The auctioned vehicles will be treated as unregistered and those who buy them should get new numbers.

The State Home Department has issued an order in this regard, following a representation from a city-based consumer body, pointing out that anti-social elements are misusing such vehicles after buying them in auctions.

The auctioned vehicles owned by private parties pass through check posts without checks and verifications and are not charged at toll gates, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon had said in the representation in March.

In an order dated September 24, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Niranjan Mardi has said: If the vehicle with a registration mark so assigned ceases to be owned by the government or state transport undertakings, then the registration numbers allotted to those vehicles shall cease to exist and the vehicle shall be considered as a vehicle without registration mark and a new registration number in the common series shall be assigned under Rule 57 (2) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Rule 57 (2) says: Where the vehicle auctioned is a vehicle without any registration mark, or with a false one, the registering authority shall, subject to the provisions of Section 44, assign a new registration mark to the vehicle in the name of the Department of the Central Government or State Government auctioning the vehicle.