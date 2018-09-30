Form Lokayukta in a week or face stir: S Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Criticising the State government’s inaction to constitute the Lok Ayukta even after the relevant legislation was passed by the Assembly 83 days ago, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday threatened to launch a massive agitation if the State government failed to set up the body within a week’s time.

In a statement here, Ramadoss said though the first Lok Ayukta was set up by Maharashtra government in 1971, Tamil Nadu had not constituted a similar body for the past 47 years. So far, 22 States in the country had constituted Lok Ayukta. On the 100th day of passing of the legislation on Lok Ayukta, the PMK would stage a massive protest if the government failed to form it within a week’s time.