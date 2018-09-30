Govt order to compulsorily retire tainted judge Murugadoss upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A division bench of the Madras High Court has upheld an order of the State government and the High Court, compulsorily retiring S Murugadoss, IV Assistant Judge, City Civil Court, Chennai, from service in 2011.

The order does not suffer from material irregularities or patent illegalities in the eyes of the law. Per contra, the same is free from any flaw, a bench of Justices M Venugopal and M Nirmal Kumar said.The bench was dismissing a writ petition from Murugadoss to quash the compulsory retirement order of the State government and the Registrar-General and consequently reinstate him in service with all attendant benefits, including continuity in service, recently.

Petitioner was retired from service as on numerous occasions, his honesty, integrity and impartiality were found ‘not satisfactory’ and ‘poor’. His representations to expunge the remarks were also rejected.

He was subjected to vigilance enquiry following several complaints. The recommendation of the administrative committee and the decision of the Full Court to retire the petitioner compulsorily on completion of 50 years in public interest cannot be said to be one suffering from any mala fide or non-application of mind, the bench said and dismissed the writ petition.

The bench also upheld the dismissal of K Ganesan from the post of Principal District Judge in Tirupur. The order dated April 24, 2017 dismissing him from service on the date of superannuation is not irrational and disproportionate one, considering the gravity of misconduct committed by him, the bench said and dismissed his plea challenging dismissal.

‘Dishonest & partial’

