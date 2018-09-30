‘Manufacturing capacity of transponders must be discussed with competent ISRO officials’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Assistant Solicitor-General G Karthikeyan to arrange for the presence of competent authorities from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to discuss the manufacturing capacity of transponders, to be fitted in fishing boats.

A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the directive when a PIL petition from Fishermen Care came up on September 28 last.Earlier, in the counter filed by the Fisheries department, it was stated that so far four prototypes and 245 improved versions of transponders had been installed in mechanised fishing boats on a trial basis in the four districts of Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

As per the decision taken during the meeting convened by the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, trials of the transponders, developed by ISRO using the GSAT-6 under a scheme proposed by the Union Home Ministry had been conducted in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in collaboration with the Indian Navy. The transponders were fitted only on a trial basis to study its usefulness.

The counter further explained that with the help of the transponders, the location of boats can be monitored and specific information can be sent to the boats in a particular location. They would be useful to boat operators during distress periods. Communications relating to locations, potential fishing zone (PFZ) and weather warnings also can be sent to the fishermen, who ventured beyond even 100 nautical miles, it added.

When the bench asked whether any consultation with regard to the facility was made with the fishermen, department counsel replied that fishermen at Rameswaram were consulted and added that they welcomed the move. He also said steps had been taken by the State government to provide, under World Bank funded Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project (CDRRP), a seamless networking communication system along the coast for the safety of fishermen at sea, at a cost of `62.14 crore. Under the system, information on weather, distress calls and PFZ can be provided. Wireless communication equipment (VHF sets) had been fitted in over 15,000 motorised and 2,481 mechanised fishing boats, he added.

When the bench asked the official about the cost of transponders, the official replied that it would be around `20,000. Providing the same under subsidy, will be the subject matter of policy decision to be taken by the government, he said.The case has been adjourned till October 5.