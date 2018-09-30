Min says Thiruma nearing to AIADMK; leader denies it

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan was ‘coming closer’ to AIADMK by agreeing to participate in the valedictory of centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

However, within a couple of hours, Thirumavalvan indicated that he did not mean coming closer to AIADMK. “I said I would attend the birth centenary celebrations if invited since I see MGR as a leader above politics after his demise since he had contributed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu in many ways,” he said.