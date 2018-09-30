Home States Tamil Nadu

Min says Thiruma nearing to AIADMK; leader denies it

However, within a couple of hours, Thirumavalvan indicated that he did not mean coming closer to AIADMK. 

Published: 30th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

He said the GST rates were decided by GST council comprising representatives of all States.

Minister D Jayakumar. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan was ‘coming closer’ to AIADMK by agreeing to participate in the valedictory of centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

However, within a couple of hours, Thirumavalvan indicated that he did not mean coming closer to AIADMK.  “I said I would attend the birth centenary celebrations if invited since I see MGR as a leader above politics after his demise since he had contributed to the welfare of Tamil Nadu in many ways,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thol Thirumavalavan D Jayakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead