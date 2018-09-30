Home States Tamil Nadu

Special parking facilities for MGR centenary valedictory

Vans, buses and cars from Chennai will be allowed to be parked in Guindy industrial estate and surrounding areas.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:23 AM

Late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran or MGR.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City traffic police have made special parking arrangements for private vehicles of those attending the valedictory of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s centenary celebrations at YMCA grounds, Nandanam here on Sunday. The arrangements have been made based on the vehicles’ place of origin.

Vans, buses and cars from Chennai will be allowed to be parked in Guindy industrial estate and surrounding areas.North districts: Vehicles from Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram can be parked on Swami Sivananada Salai and service lanes of Marina beach.
West districts: Vehicles from Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Erode, Tirupur and Salem will be allowed to be parked at Nandambakkam Trade Centre and IDBS grounds.

Central districts: Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Karur, Ariyalur Perambalur, Tiruchi vehicles can be parked in Central Polytechnic College at Taramani.Southern districts: Virudhunagar, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi vehicles can be parked at YMCA army ground and DR MGR Medical University campus, Guindy.

