Union told to pay Rs 1L damages to SBI for libel

Published: 30th September 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A city civil court has directed Ambedkar Trade Union attached to State Bank of India to pay `1 lakh towards damages to the latter for defaming its reputation.Union president and general secretary are to pay the amount jointly and severally to SBI, said S Isvarane, V Additional Judge here, recently.

The judge also restrained the union from issuing defamatory hand bills, notices, pamphlets, placards and pasting posters against the bank.Earlier, bank counsel S Ravindran pointed out that it was a spurious rumour that had been published as if there was a fraud in SBI branches.During the trial, the union could not produce any material to substantiate its claim of fraud.

The judge wondered as to from where the union had got information about the frauds allegedly committed by various branches of SBI. No material was filed by the union to prove any such fraud that had happened in the bank. The union office-bearers, who are employees of the bank, had brought disrepute to SBI by their action. “Hence, this court comes to the conclusion that the publication of pamphlets and hand bills, notices and pasting of posters by them would amount to defamation,” the judge said and imposed the fine.

