Conduct bypolls to four remaining seats: DMK

Published: 01st April 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct forthwith by-elections to the four Assembly constituencies – Tirupparankundram, Ottapidaram, Aravakuruchi and Sulur –which have been left out as 18 of the total 22 vacant seats are set to face by-elections on April 18. 

In a petition, submitted on Sunday by a DMK delegation, to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sunil Chandra, and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the DMK said that there was no legal bar on holding the by-elections to the four Assembly seats in question. 

Setting a deadline of 48 hours within which the ECI should announce by-elections to the remaining four Assembly seats, the DMK said if the ECI was adamant in not performing its constitutional duty, the party would be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings for breach of undertaking given by the ECI in this regard.

