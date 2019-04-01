Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK bypoll manifesto a gimmick: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday questioned the rationale behind DMK releasing manifesto for bypolls.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning in Vedaranyam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR, NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday questioned the rationale behind DMK releasing manifesto for bypolls. Campaigning in Papanasam for AIADMK’s Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha candidate S Asaimani, Palaniswami said the DMK bypoll manifesto was an attempt to create confusion among voters. “How would DMK fulfil the promises after the bypoll as it is the AIADMK government which is in power. The manifesto for bypoll is a gimmick aimed at garnering votes by creating confusion among the people.”

Also, Palaniswami refuted graft charges levelled by DMK president M K Stalin and said the AIADMK government has received award for record production of food grains, as also for performance of the transport and electricity departments. Addressing a meeting in Kumbakonam, Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, said the State government had sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for constructing check dams across the State and that a feasibility study was underway to build three check dams on the Cauvery.

Recalling the Cauvery water sharing issue, he said though the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) was delivered in 2007 the Congress–DMK combine then failed to get it published in the gazette. “It was former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who got it gazetted,” he said adding the dispute was resolved during AIADMK regime, and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and water regulatory committee were formed. Also, he said once the proposed Godavari-Cavuvery linking project was completed, water would be released from Cauvery on time.

Campaigning for R Gandhi, the Thanjavur assembly bypoll candidate of AIADMK and N R Natarajan, the TMC Thanjavur Loksabha candidate, Palaniswami said the bypoll was necessitated by ‘traitors’. He added though Jayalalithaa was no more the government had been implementing the promises made  in the manifesto released by her for the 2016 assembly elections. He criticised the DMK for not implementing the promises made in that party’s manifesto earlier. 

Earlier, campaigning in Nagapattinam, Palaniwami highlighted the steps initiated by the State and Union governments in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja. Canvassing for Thazai M Saravanan in Vedaranyam, Palaniswami said the precautionary measures put in place by his government  averted major loss of lives and property damage, adding the government responded quickly to provide food, health services and relief material after the cyclone. Ministers, IAS officers and district officials were deployed swiftly to expedite the relief works, he added.

Highlighting the Centre’s role, Palaniwami said, “The Centre responded immediately when we requested for central inspection team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. The Union government released `1,490 crore. The State government will build one lakh concrete houses soon for those who lost their huts in the cyclone. The country needed a stable government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of giving such a government, he added. 

On Cauvery issue, he said, “Our 37 MPs stalled Parliament for over 20 days last year seeking Cauvery management authority. The DMK did nothing to implement the verdict of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK DMK India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp