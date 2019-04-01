DMK bypoll manifesto a gimmick: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR, NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday questioned the rationale behind DMK releasing manifesto for bypolls. Campaigning in Papanasam for AIADMK’s Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha candidate S Asaimani, Palaniswami said the DMK bypoll manifesto was an attempt to create confusion among voters. “How would DMK fulfil the promises after the bypoll as it is the AIADMK government which is in power. The manifesto for bypoll is a gimmick aimed at garnering votes by creating confusion among the people.”

Also, Palaniswami refuted graft charges levelled by DMK president M K Stalin and said the AIADMK government has received award for record production of food grains, as also for performance of the transport and electricity departments. Addressing a meeting in Kumbakonam, Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, said the State government had sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for constructing check dams across the State and that a feasibility study was underway to build three check dams on the Cauvery.

Recalling the Cauvery water sharing issue, he said though the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) was delivered in 2007 the Congress–DMK combine then failed to get it published in the gazette. “It was former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who got it gazetted,” he said adding the dispute was resolved during AIADMK regime, and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and water regulatory committee were formed. Also, he said once the proposed Godavari-Cavuvery linking project was completed, water would be released from Cauvery on time.

Campaigning for R Gandhi, the Thanjavur assembly bypoll candidate of AIADMK and N R Natarajan, the TMC Thanjavur Loksabha candidate, Palaniswami said the bypoll was necessitated by ‘traitors’. He added though Jayalalithaa was no more the government had been implementing the promises made in the manifesto released by her for the 2016 assembly elections. He criticised the DMK for not implementing the promises made in that party’s manifesto earlier.

Earlier, campaigning in Nagapattinam, Palaniwami highlighted the steps initiated by the State and Union governments in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja. Canvassing for Thazai M Saravanan in Vedaranyam, Palaniswami said the precautionary measures put in place by his government averted major loss of lives and property damage, adding the government responded quickly to provide food, health services and relief material after the cyclone. Ministers, IAS officers and district officials were deployed swiftly to expedite the relief works, he added.

Highlighting the Centre’s role, Palaniwami said, “The Centre responded immediately when we requested for central inspection team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. The Union government released `1,490 crore. The State government will build one lakh concrete houses soon for those who lost their huts in the cyclone. The country needed a stable government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable of giving such a government, he added.

On Cauvery issue, he said, “Our 37 MPs stalled Parliament for over 20 days last year seeking Cauvery management authority. The DMK did nothing to implement the verdict of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007.”