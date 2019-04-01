Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa chided me out of affection: Rangasamy

During the 2016 Assembly  election campaign also, she declared that the AIADMK  would never forgive Rangasamy who ‘stabbed’ it in the back, Narayanasamy had observed.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and N Rangasamy | Express

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AINRC president and former Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Sunday played down former AIADMK supremo and former TN CM J Jayalalithaa’s harsh criticism of him in the past by terming it as ‘affectionate chiding’ and justified  his party’s alliance with the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha elections.

He countered Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s remark made at a campaign meeting that even the spirit of Jayalalithaa would not pardon the AIADMK for forging alliance with the AINRC and the alliance being opportunistic would not be accepted by the people. 

Jayalalithaa  in  2011 termed the AINRC as an ‘enemy’ and ‘traitor’ after Rangasamy had formed government in Puducherry without bothering about the AIADMK, its ally in the elections. During the 2016 Assembly  election campaign also, she declared that the AIADMK  would never forgive Rangasamy who ‘stabbed’ it in the back, Narayanasamy had observed.

N Rangasamy AIADMK Lok Sabha elections General Elections 2019

