Repulsive, personal attacks on the rise in campaigns across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Come elections, charges and counter-charges by political opponents turn harsh, sometimes repulsive. That is what is happening in Tamil Nadu as campaign heats up with just 18 days left for Lok Sabha elections, political observers say.

For instance, observers point out that a few days ago, speaking near Salem, DMK president MK Stalin described the cabinet headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami as ‘criminal cabinet’ while levelling charges against him in the Kodanadu estate bribery case.

A couple of days later, the Chief Minister, while campaigning, hit back explaining how DMK men offered sureties to the accused in the Kodanadu case and described Stalin as ‘koolipadai thalaivan’ (leader of criminals). Campaigning at Tiruvannamalai, he charged that Stalin has been changing his political stand very often just like a ‘chameleon’.

Also, campaigning at Perambalur, Stalin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘dictator’ and Palaniswami as ‘udavaakkarai’ (useless person). On March 23, campaigning at Salem, Stalin said “Palaniswami had mortgaged AIADMK with BJP president Amit Shah. We can redeem things mortgaged. But can we expect the same for the things that have been mortgaged with Amit Shah ?”.

At Aranmanaivasal in Sivaganga, during the campaign, Stalin described BJP candidate H Raja as ‘kadaithedutha ayokkiya arasiyalvathi’ (downright dishonest politician).

On Saturday, Minister for Cooperation, Sellur Raju said “Stalin says we are acting like slaves of the BJP. Indeed, it is Stalin who has been acting like a bonded labourer of the Congress. See, we have given only five seats to BJP, but DMK has offered 10 seats to Congress. This shows who is behaving like a slave.”

Personal attacks had been there for a long time beyond election campaign. Late leaders M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran were good friends for a long time and the friendship became sour after the demise of their mentor and the then Chief Minister CN Annadurai (Anna). Finally, they broke their friendship in October 1972. Thereafter, Karunanidhi unleashed personal attacks against MGR calling him a Malayali and his party as Nadigar Katchi. In the early 1980s, he called MGR a ‘nacharavam’ (poisonous snake).

However, MGR did not stoop to that level but called Karunanidhi a ‘theeya sakthi’ (evil force). On many occasions, MGR pulled up his colleagues who had launched personal attacks against Karunanidhi. But, Karunanidhi made personal attacks against late leaders Rajaji and K Kamaraj too.

During 2011 Assembly elections, the Election Commission issued notices to Jayalalithaa and DMDK chief Vijaykant for their alleged personal attacks against Karunanidhi.

In the case of Edappadi K Palaniswami and Stalin, the equation was not good from the former becoming the Chief Minister in February 2017. But, after Palaniswami denied space for Karunanidhi’s burial on the Marina, Stalin made virulent comments against Palaniswami and it is continuing till date.

Asked about this trend, political analyst Raveenthran Thuraisamy said: “In the past too, many had made harsh remarks against their opponents. But, they were rare. This has increased now. Political leaders are not using their sagacity and maturity which is sad for democracy. This tendency comes out of a feeling of intolerance and insecurity and being not sure about the poll outcome.”