MK Stalin promises scrapping of NEET

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Slamming the Centre for implementing the national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) for medical admission despite stiff resistance, DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday reassured that his party, if came back to power, would do away with the test which “went against the interests of the poor sections in the society”.

He addressed a series of meetings at Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Pernambut, Gudiyattam, and Vellore city seeking votes for his party’s Lok Sabha candidate in Vellore constituency DM Kathir Anand and Vilvanathan (Ambur Assembly segment) and Kathavarayan (Gudiyattam Assembly segment).

“Modi introduced NEET forcibly. It has deprived the downtrodden, poor and Dalit students of their opportunity to pursue medicine. Can a student from poor sections become a doctor now?” he asked.

Flaying the AIADMK of trying to “deceive” the voters by promising that they would stress removal of NEET, Stalin questioned as to why they were staying mum all these years despite adopting resolutions to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET in the Assembly. The principal opposition party’s leader noted that NEET had snuffed out the life of a poor girl from Ariyalur, Anitha, as she couldn’t get qualified for admission.

Stalin attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his promises given during the 2014 general elections and said it took five years for laying foundation stone for setting up AIIMS in Madurai. He also recalled the steps his father and late DMK president M Karunanidhi initiated for the welfare of the Muslim community.