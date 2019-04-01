Step aside EC, this godman will decide who will serve people better

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A self-styled godman infused much-needed comic relief into campaigning that otherwise was lacklustre and full of personal attacks. As if cocking a snook at the electoral process, Anupoothi Mahan Swamy Nandheesha organised a select group of candidates contesting as independents in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls under the banner of Mr. I (Thiruvaagiya Naan) and laid down a common manifesto for them.

Addressing a presser in the city on Sunday, Nandheesha said he would meditate for 16 days for their victory. Twenty-four independent candidates from across the State took part in the event.

“We downloaded details of all independent candidates from the Election Commission website and scrutinised them to find who is looking to serve the people. We then invited them for this meeting after finalising a 16-point manifesto.”

The manifesto has ‘Navamsam (nine characters) which Nadheesha said were based on Siddha scriptures. “I will start meditating from Monday and continue till the last date for the campaign. This meditation would help these independent candidates win. I will share the wisdom I obtain during the course of this meditation with these candidates now and then as it comes to me.”

A few candidates were left embarrassed and seemingly shocked over his claims. “We were told over the phone that we will be given publicity and we were asked to come to Tiruchy.

“Only after coming here did we know of the manifesto compilation and his assuring us of victory through meditation. Had I known this, I would not have wasted time and money coming to Tiruchy,” said a LoK Sabha candidate.