Home States Tamil Nadu

Step aside EC, this godman will decide who will serve people better

A self-styled godman infused much-needed comic relief into campaigning that otherwise was lacklustre and full of personal attacks.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Anupoothi Mahan Swamy Nandheeshaa with independent candidates from all over the State in Tiruchy on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A self-styled godman infused much-needed comic relief into campaigning that otherwise was lacklustre and full of personal attacks. As if cocking a snook at the electoral process, Anupoothi Mahan Swamy Nandheesha  organised a select group of candidates contesting as independents in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls under the banner of Mr. I (Thiruvaagiya Naan) and laid down a common manifesto for them.

Addressing a presser in the city on Sunday, Nandheesha said he would meditate for 16 days for their victory. Twenty-four independent candidates from across the State took part in the event.
“We downloaded details of all independent candidates from the Election Commission website and scrutinised them to find who is looking to serve the people. We then invited them for this meeting after finalising a 16-point manifesto.”

The manifesto has ‘Navamsam (nine characters) which Nadheesha said were based on Siddha scriptures. “I will start meditating from Monday and continue till the last date for the campaign. This meditation would help these independent candidates win. I will share the wisdom I obtain during the course of this meditation with these candidates now and then as it comes to me.”

A few candidates were left embarrassed and seemingly shocked over his claims. “We were told over the phone that we will be given publicity and we were asked to come to Tiruchy. 
“Only after coming here did we know of the manifesto compilation and his assuring us of victory through meditation. Had I known this, I would not have wasted time and money coming to Tiruchy,” said a LoK Sabha candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Anupoothi Mahan Swamy Nandheeshaa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp