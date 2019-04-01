Tamil Nadu top food producer in last four years: O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Saying that the AIADMK government has been propelling Tamil Nadu on the growth trajectory, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the State had bagged national awards for top ranking in food production over the years.

Campaigning for AC Shanmugam of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, contesting on AIADMK symbol in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “Tamil Nadu is on the top for food production. We have registered record food production and won national awards in four years.”

“It was our leader Amma who won the legal battle to publish the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in the gazette. Through a long legal battle, she saved Thanjavur region from turning into a desert without water (from Cauvery river),” he said.

Regarding industrial growth, he said the State was second in the country. Panneerselvam said AIADMK had been functioning as a fortress for protecting the interests of Muslims who were feeling safe and secure in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government had increased the Haj grant to `20 lakh from `10 lakh, provided `1,500 monthly pension for Ulemas and 4,500 tonnes of rice were given for Ramadan free of cost, he said.