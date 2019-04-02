Home States Tamil Nadu

5 Accused in bar looting case get bail

Published: 02nd April 2019

By Express News Service

The Madras High Court has granted bail to five persons, who looted the bar attached to a Tasmac shop in Pollachi, allegedly owned by one of the prime accused in the Pollachi sexual  abuse case.Justice Anand Venkatesh granted the relief to the accused, subject to the condition that they execute a bond for ` 5,000 each with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate-I in Pollachi.

They shall appear before the Inspector of Police attached to the town as and when required, the judge added.According to prosecution, the accused gathered before the fast food shop run by one Prabu Vinoth, picked a quarrel and caused damage to the articles kept in the shop. 

The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the accused had damaged the shop, mistaking it for one belonging to ‘Bar’ Nagaraj, who was said to have played a major role in the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

