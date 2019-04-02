Ex-MLA expelled from AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday expelled party spokesperson and former legislator GV Markandeyan who had defied the party order and is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election to the Vilathikulam Assembly constituency.

According to party sources, along with Markandeyan two other functionaries of the AIADMK – M Deivendran and S Sankarapandiyan – have also been expelled for anti-party activities.