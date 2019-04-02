Karur sexual harrasment case: Bail denied to professor

By Express News Service

KARUR : Students of Government Arts College, Karur, withdrew their protest on Monday after the bail petition against the Economics Head of Department (HOD) was dismissed. O Ilangovan, HOD of Economics at the college in Thanthonimalai was arrested last Tuesday in a sexual harassment case.

The case came up for hearing at Karur District Principal Sessions Court on Monday. Ilangovan had filed a bail petition before the magistrate. This caused uproar among the students and they marched to the court complex to oppose bail being granted to Ilangovan.

The protest was called off after advocates told them the bail application had been dismissed. Addressing media, advocate Murugesan said, Ilangovan applied for bail, which was opposed by all the students.

Complaint against Mugilan

KARUR: A former supporter lodged a sexual harassment case against social activist RS Mugilan at the Kulithalai AWPS on Sunday. The 32-year-old woman alleged in her complaint that Mugilan had exploited her after promising to marry her. She was at forefront of many protests alongside Mugilan.