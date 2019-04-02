Magic buses help netas in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu keep calm and campaign

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI : The temperature is hovering around 40 degree Celsius but that does not deter political leaders from campaigning for the upcoming elections. The trick to dealing with the scorching sun and still staying daisy-fresh while lashing out at opponents is to invest in the best caravan that money can buy. Buses fitted with 16-tonne ACs, reclining lifts, comfortable sofas, private bedrooms, and high-tech toilets are in demand among netas on campaign trail.

R Harikrishna, general manager of SRM Auto Tech, which is an expert in customising luxury buses for election campaigns, says the Rs 200-crore industry of manufacturing customised vehicles is gaining ground.

Orders have been pouring in from several parties this election season — Congress, JD(S), AIADMK are some of the customers.T he biggest attraction of the firm has been customising of a Leyland Bus for Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. “The bus has a sophisticated interior,” says Harikrishna, who has designed it at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. He says the 16-tonne AC may give a mileage of 5 km per litre of fuel and there is an external power facility.

EPS, OPS also have well-equipped buses

PV Mohammed Riaz of Koyas and Sons, who designed campaign vehicles for CM and Deputy CM, says that most of the campaign vehicles don’t need hi-tech wizardry. “The focus is more on seating rather than on technology.”

PV Mohammed Riaz, managing partner of Coimbatore-based Koyas and Sons, who have designed campaign vehicles for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for this election, says that most of the campaign vehicles don’t need hi-tech wizardry. “We have been providing them with wi-fi. The focus is more on seating rather than on technology,” he says.

“Usually, the tempo traveller is modified with air-conditioner. For the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa we had a hydraulic seat which would go up. For Edappadi K Palaniswami, we have a revolving seat, a hydraulic seat and five chairs,” says Riaz. “This could cost something between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh,” he says. It has also state-of-the-art electric toilets which get emptied in the drains," Riaz adds.

Interestingly, for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, campaign vehicle manufacturers have not got enough orders. “This time around the order was limited as most of the parties thought that elections would be announced in May,” says Harikrishna, adding that it takes three weeks to get a vehicle ready for poll campaign.

“We did get an order from a national party in Delhi to build a campaign vehicle within a week but we declined it as it was given at a short notice,” he says.Riaz, who manufactured a campaign vehicle for the DMK during the last Assembly elections, also says the order booking has been low due to announcement of elections at a short notice. However, he has refused to reveal the orders received.