Stalin has no time to work for people: Anbumani Ramadoss

The PMK youth wing president met AIADMK and PMK functionaries in Cuddalore.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : Anbumani Ramadoss, president of the youth wing of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), held a meeting here with the functionaries of both AIADMK and PMK, following reports that the party candidate for Cuddalore constituency R Govindasamy was not getting enough support from the cadre for his election campaigning. 

The meeting went on for three hours.  Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Anbumani refused to reveal the details of the meeting. He, however, lashed out at DMK leader MK Stalin saying that the Opposition leader was more focused on criticising the AIADMK alliance than working for the betterment of his party or people.

“Stalin has time to criticise us, not to work for the people. The DMK is a reason for majority of the problems in Tamil Nadu such as NEET, Sterlite issue in Thoothukudi, and our decades-long issues with Karnataka over Cauvery water,” he said.

“The Cauvery agreement that was renewed in 1924 must have been renewed again in 1974 by M Karunanidhi during his governance. However, he failed to do so. Such negligence by the DMK government has been causing issues for the State now. The Sterlite project  that was inaugurated by Karunanidhi is an example,” Anbumani said.

